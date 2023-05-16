At 81, Martha Stewart Is Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Star

Soon after getting its first octogenarian president, America is getting its first octogenarian Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover star. Martha Stewart, 81, has been selected as one of four cover stars of the 2023 edition, along with Kim Petras, Brooks Nader, and Megan Fox, USA Today. The magazine tweeted an image of the Stewart cover Monday. On the Today show, the TV personality and entrepreneur said becoming SI's oldest swimsuit cover star was a challenge that she decided to meet. "I didn't starve myself, but I didn't eat any bread or pasta for a couple months," said Stewart, who also went to Pilates classes every other day.

"For me, it is a testament to good living," she said of the accomplishment, per the Los Angeles Times. "All of us should think about good living, successful living—and not about aging. The whole aging thing is so boring." The LAT notes that this was far from her first modeling gig: Stewart paid her way through college by modeling for photoshoots and commercials on weekends. (Read more Martha Stewart stories.)