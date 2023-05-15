3 Dead, 2 Officers Injured in New Mexico Mass Shooting

Suspect also dead in Farmington shooting
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted May 15, 2023 3:22 PM CDT
At Least 3 Dead in New Mexico Mass Shooting
Federal agents have joined local and state police in the investigation.   (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Police in Farmington, New Mexico say at least three civilians were killed and two police officers injured in a mass shooting Monday. The Farmington Police Department says the suspect was killed at the scene, the Albuquerque Journal reports. Police said both injured officers, one from the Farmington police and one from New Mexico State Police are in stable condition with gunshot wounds. All schools in the city of almost 50,000 residents were placed on what officials called "preventative lockdown" after the shooting around 11am local time, the AP reports. "The suspect’s identity is unknown and there are no other known threats at this time," Farmington police said. (Read more New Mexico stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X