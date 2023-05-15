3 Dead, 2 Officers Injured in New Mexico Mass Shooting

Police in Farmington, New Mexico say at least three civilians were killed and two police officers injured in a mass shooting Monday. The Farmington Police Department says the suspect was killed at the scene, the Albuquerque Journal reports. Police said both injured officers, one from the Farmington police and one from New Mexico State Police are in stable condition with gunshot wounds. All schools in the city of almost 50,000 residents were placed on what officials called "preventative lockdown" after the shooting around 11am local time, the AP reports. "The suspect’s identity is unknown and there are no other known threats at this time," Farmington police said. (Read more New Mexico stories.)