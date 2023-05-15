DeSantis Makes Big Move on Colleges

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis continued his campaign on Monday against what he views as "woke" ideology in the education system. The governor and presumptive 2024 presidential candidate signed into law a measure that prohibits the state's public colleges and universities from spending money on what are known as DEI initiatives, or diversity, equity, and inclusion, reports the Washington Post. "DEI is better viewed as standing for discrimination, exclusion, and indoctrination," said DeSantis Monday at New College of Florida in Sarasota.

He also banned courses that, in the law's language, "distort significant historical events," teach "identity politics," or are "based on theories that systemic racism, sexism, oppression, or privilege are inherent in the institutions of the United States and were created to maintain social, political, or economic inequities," per the Orlando Sentinel. Under the legislation, Florida colleges will have to review courses and majors offered to students and ditch ones that cover what DeSantis deems "niche" areas such as critical race theory. "Florida is getting out of that game," DeSantis said. "If you want to do things like gender ideology, go to Berkeley—go to some of these other places." Some opposing views rounded up in coverage: