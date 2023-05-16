Mom Killed While Picking Up Prom Dress With Daughter

Ana Moreno had taken one of her daughters out to get the teen's hair done and pick up her prom dress for the dance that night when she was caught in crossfire on a Dallas street and killed. The tragedy took place Saturday, the day before Mother's Day, and no one is yet in custody, CBS Texas reports. Moreno's vehicle was struck by a stray bullet during a shootout between two other vehicles; three other people were also shot and are in critical condition, NBC DFW reports. The Dallas Police Department is asking anyone with information about the shooting to reach out to investigators.

"All we heard was gunshots and she was about to stop and I told her to step on it," Moreno's daughter says. "All I remember was she fell on my shoulder," and the car crashed. Moreno's other daughter says the rest of the family was waiting at home to see her sister off to the prom when, instead, the high school senior texted to tell them Moreno had been shot. Relatives rushed to the scene, which was not far away, but Moreno had been taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. A GoFundMe for the family has raised $10,000 so far. (Read more Texas stories.)