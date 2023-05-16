Blake Shelton's Replacement on The Voice Is Another Country Star

Blake Shelton is leaving The Voice when the current season of the reality singing competition wraps, and his replacement is none other than Reba McEntire. As People explains, the country music icon has a long history with the show; she said in 2020 that she was asked to be a coach on the show's first season and turned the gig down, with it ultimately going to Shelton instead. But she did end up appearing during that season, in 2011, as a battle adviser to Shelton's team. This season, she's acting as a mega-mentor. And next season, the show's 24th, premiering this fall, she'll be a coach alongside Niall Horan, Gwen Stefani, and John Legend, CNN reports.

Other than Shelton, the original coaches were Christina Aguilera, Adam Levine, and CeeLo Green. This season, the coaches were Shelton, Horan, Kelly Clarkson, and Chance the Rapper, but Stefani and Legend have both acted as coaches as well in previous seasons. (Stefani and Shelton, of course, famously fell for each other while coaching together.) Levine, who left the show in 2019, will be returning to it with Maroon 5 to perform during the May 23 season finale; the band also performed for a season finale in 2021. (Read more Reba McEntire stories.)