Ex-Aide: Giuliani Bullied Me Into Sex, Sold $2M Pardons

A former employee of Rudy Giuliani claims he "continually pressured her into sex" as part of a wide-ranging lawsuit, which also details alleged efforts to sell presidential pardons for $2 million. Noelle Dunphy, who served as director of business development for several companies owned by Giuliani beginning in January 2019, claims the former Trump attorney "worked aggressively" to hire her with a promise of a $1 million salary, which never actually came, then began requiring her "to work at his home and out of hotel rooms" and "made clear that satisfying his sexual demands—which came virtually anytime, anywhere—was an absolute requirement of her employment and of his legal representation," per the Hill.

Indeed, she "worked under the constant threat that Giuliani might demand sex from her at any moment," according to the lawsuit filed Monday in New York, which seeks $10 million. She claims he "took Viagra constantly" and "often demanded that she work naked, in a bikini, or in short shorts," per the BBC. She describes one instance in which Giuliani allegedly forced her to perform oral sex while he took phone calls, per Politico. Giuliani also allegedly "drank morning, noon, and night," prompting "alcohol-drenched rants that included sexist, racist, and antisemitic remarks," per the Hill. Some of these were reportedly recorded.

Dunphy further claims Giuliani put her in charge of his email, giving her access to "highly sensitive" information, including his communications with then-President Trump. She claims Giuliani was "selling pardons for $2 million, which he and President Trump would split," per Politico. The lawsuit, alleging "unlawful abuses of power, wide-ranging sexual assault and harassment, wage theft and other misconduct," states Giuliani claimed he had "immunity" from breaking the law because of his relationship with Trump. Giuliani "vehemently" denies the allegations through a spokesperson, who tells WABC that the lawsuit is "pure harassment and an attempt at extortion." (Read more Rudy Giuliani stories.)