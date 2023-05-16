Musk Draws Flak for His George Soros Comparison

Elon Musk is picking a fight with another billionaire, none other than George Soros, a champion of progressive causes who is vilified on the far right. Musk first compared the 92-year-old Soros to Marvel character Magneto without elaboration, then later made clear that he thinks Soros "hates humanity." Coverage:

The start: Musk began his attack Monday night with a seemingly out-of-nowhere tweet that read, "Soros reminds me of Magneto." Musk did not explain, but MarketWatch notes the tweet came after Soros Fund Management sold its entire $16 million stake in Musk's Tesla. (Soros' fund also drastically cut its stake in a Tesla rival, Rivian Automotive.)