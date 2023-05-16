Cops: Driver Makes Bold Move in Bid to Avoid DUI

An alleged drunk driver in Colorado tried to avoid arrest by putting his dog in the driver's seat, according to police, who were not fooled. Indeed, the police officer who caught the unidentified male driving 52mph in a 30-mph zone shortly before midnight Saturday "watched the entire process" as "the driver attempted to switch places with his dog who was in the passenger seat," the Springfield Police Department said in a statement shared on Facebook. The man, who "showed clear signs of intoxication," then "exited the passenger side of the vehicle and claimed he was not driving," according to the statement.

Asked if he'd been drinking, he "ran from the officer" but made it only 20 yards before he was nabbed, according to police, who subsequently learned of "two active warrants for his arrest out of Pueblo." The man had been trying to reach Pueblo from Las Animas when he got lost, KXLF reports. Checked at a hospital before being booked into Baca County Jail, the man faces charges of DUI, driving under suspension, speeding, and resisting arrest. His dog, now staying with an acquaintance, "was let go with just a warning," police quipped. Per Fox, numerous Facebook users are urging police to release body camera footage from the scene. (Read more DUI stories.)