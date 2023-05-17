Intruder Arrested at Harry and Meghan's Home

An alleged stalker was arrested in the middle of the night Monday near the home of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the latest of numerous security scares. Around 2am Monday, security staffers called police to report a man near the couple's mansion, which sits on a 5.4-acre plot in Montecito, California. Security ultimately made a citizen's arrest before police arrived, TMZ reports. Officers then took 29-year-old Kevin Garcia Valdovinos into custody for alleged misdemeanor stalking, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

It appears this was not a first-time offense for Valdovinos, per TMZ, though the outlet does not share details. The man has since been released on $2,500 bail. There's "no indication" that the couple or either of their two young children were home at the time, the New York Post reports, noting the couple were in New York City on Tuesday evening for the Ms. Foundation for Women's annual gala, where the Duchess of Sussex was honored with the 2023 Women of Vision Award "for her global advocacy to empower and advocate on behalf of women and girls." (Read more Prince Harry stories.)