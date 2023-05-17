Major Gang Takedown Snags Drill Rapper Sheff G

Rappers Sheff G—born Michael Williams—and Sleepy Hallow, AKA Tegan Chambers, are well-known in the popular New York drill music scene, having racked up more than 100 million views and plays on YouTube and Spotify. On Tuesday, they racked up something else—charges. The New York Times reports the men were two of 32 people charged Tuesday as part of a sweeping investigation into drug trafficking, firearms offenses, and other gang-related activities. An alphabet soup of law enforcement agencies, including the NYPD and the ATF, worked together to help build the Brooklyn DA's 140-count indictment.

"What we allege and what we learned during the course of this investigation is that Sheff G use a lot of the money he earned to help facilitate further gang activity," said Brooklyn DA Eric Gonzalez in a Tuesday press conference. The Times reports he was allegedly funding Brooklyn gangs 8 Trey Crips and 9 Ways, with Gonzalez describing the "alliance" as waging "war against their mutual enemies." Chief Jason Savino of the NYPD zeroed in on Sheff G, too, per Fox 5 NY: "If he said something, it happened. A simple text like 'we got to get a big one.' That simple text ... instantly starts a gang war."

And as Fox 5 NY puts it, "Police said Sheff G controlled the streets, even though he was locked down." The rapper is currently incarcerated for weapons possession and had been eligible for release next month. The 24-year-old faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted. (Read more crime stories.)