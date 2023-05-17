Rogue Chicken Halts City's Subway Service

Service was temporarily halted on a line of Mexico City's subway system after a chicken got loose on the tracks. Video distributed by the city’s Metro system showed the electricity cut off at a station near the city’s center on Sunday. The video showed maintenance personnel and civil defense officers in hard hats chasing the elusive bird around the tracks with brooms, gloves, and a trash bag, the AP reports. The chicken eluded several attempts to capture it before one worker tossed his coat over the bird. The metro system said service was quickly restored after the capture.

Mexico City's subway system has been plagued by a series of incidents that city officials had claimed were sabotage. Earlier this year a woman was arrested, but later released, after bits of a plastic washing machine agitator fell on the subway tracks at another station. It was later determined it was an accident.