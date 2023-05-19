Marjorie Taylor Greene Introduces Articles of Impeachment Against Biden

Marjorie Taylor Greene on Thursday introduced impeachment articles against President Biden, claiming he has failed to secure the border. She said in a press conference Thursday that Biden has "deliberately compromised our national security by refusing to enforce immigration laws," Fox News reports. That, the articles say, per NBC News, "endanger[s] the security of the United States and thwart[s] the will of Congress." Republicans aren't happy with Biden for allowing the COVID-era Title 42 border policy, which allowed migrants to be quickly deported after crossing the border, to expire, though the number of border crossings is actually significantly down since those rules ended last week.

In response, the White House said in a statement to USA Today, "Is there a bigger example of a shameless sideshow political stunt than a trolling impeachment attack by one of the most extreme MAGA members in Congress over ‘national security’ while she actively demands to defund the FBI and even said she ‘would’ve been armed’ and ‘would have won’ the January 6 insurrection if only she’d been in charge of it?" Greene has also this week introduced articles of impeachment against US Attorney for the District of Columbia Matthew Graves, FBI director Christopher Wray, Attorney General Merrick Garland, and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. House Republicans do not have enough votes to impeach Biden. (Read more Marjorie Taylor Greene stories.)