Apple Employees Forbidden From Using ChatGPT

Apple is content to offer OpenAI's ChatGPT to iPhone users, but not to its own employees. The company is restricting workers from using external artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT and Microsoft-owned GitHub's Copilot, which automates the writing of software code, for fear that confidential data entered into the programs could be leaked, the Wall Street Journal reports. ChatGPT stores user interactions, which are used to train the AI model. Back in March, it identified a bug that exposed elements of users' chat history. ChatGPT has since come out with an "incognito mode" that allows users to turn off chat history, per Reuters. But "even with this setting enabled, OpenAI still retains conversations for 30 days with the option to review them 'for abuse' before deleting them permanently," reports the Verge.

Apple is hardly the first company to restrict use of ChatGPT. JP Morgan, Verizon, Amazon, and others have also done so, per the Journal. Meanwhile, Italy has banned the model throughout the country. However, Apple's stance—which has been the status quo "for months," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman—is notable as its App Store began hosting the official ChatGPT app on Thursday. Two days previously, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman testified before the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology, and the Law, calling for government oversight "to mitigate the risks of increasingly powerful models." (Read more ChatGPT stories.)