A 16-year-old girl who awoke to the sound of her 8-year-old sister screaming managed to save the sibling from an attempted drowning by her own mother, according to South Carolina police. Sadly, another sister, 6-year-old Mackaya Bradley-Brun, could not be saved. She's presumed to have drowned. Police have arrested 37-year-old Jamie Bradley-Brun for the alleged murder of Mackaya and the attempted murder of her 8-year-old sister, who hasn't been identified. "I know what happened and it's pretty horrific," Beaufort County Sheriff PJ Tanner said at a news conference, per NBC News. He applauded the "amazing" courage of the 16-year-old, who "defended her family when no one else was available to."

The teen called 911 at 1:25am on Friday. She'd been awoken by the sound of her sister's screams in the family's home on St. Helena Island, then found her mother trying to drown the girl in the bathroom, Tanner said. "She had the ability and courage to utilize her own strength to get her 8-year-old" sister out of the house, he said, per NBC. She reportedly pulled her sister from her mother's grasp before both fled to a relative's home. The teen then "had the composure to know that 911 needed to be called because she knew her other sister was in the home," Tanner said.

Deputies responded eight minutes later, per WYFF. A confrontation ensued, with Bradley-Brun allegedly trying to grab a weapon from a deputy, and officers using a stun gun. Mackaya, found in a different part of the house, was pronounced dead at a hospital. "Jamie Michele Bradley-Brun most likely drowned the six-year-old ... then attempted to drown an eight-year-old child," deputies wrote, per Law & Crime. The 8-year-old didn't suffer serious injuries, reports the AP. Her mother, who has no prior arrests in South Carolina, is held without bond. (Read more murder stories.)