Rapper Gets Prison for Drug Trafficking

Judge tells Fetty Wap he 'threw it all away'
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted May 24, 2023 4:15 PM CDT
Rapper Gets Prison for Drug Trafficking
Fetty Wap arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards in Newark in 2019.   (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

Fetty Wap, the Grammy-nominated rapper who rose to fame by singing about crack cocaine, was sentenced to six years in federal prison on Wednesday for his role in a drug trafficking scheme. The artist, whose offstage name is Willie Junior Maxwell II, pleaded guilty in August to conspiracy to distribute and possess controlled substances. Prosecutors said Maxwell was part of an organization that distributed more than 100 kilograms of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and crack cocaine across New Jersey and Long Island from June 2019 till June 2020, News12 New Jersey reports. In a Long Island courtroom, Judge Joanna Seybert told him, "Despite your background and all you overcame, you threw it all away."

The minimum sentence was five years; prosecutors had asked for more, telling the court Maxwell he used his fame to "glamorize the drug trade." His "Trap Queen" video, they said, showed young children behind him as he "idealized selling drugs," per NBC News. The judge added five years of post-release supervision for Maxwell, who's from Patterson, New Jersey. Five other people were charged in the case. Maxwell apologized in court. "I hurt my community, people who look up to me, my family and myself," he said. "I am truly sorry for any pain I caused." (Read more Fetty Wap stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X