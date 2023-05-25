Mourning Tina? Here Are 5 Things You Should Read

If you're among the legions of fans mourning Tina Turner, spend a little more time delving into her greatness via some of the best Tina-related coverage we've spotted. Some reads that are absolutely worth your time:

The classic obit: Hillel Italie's obituary for the Associated Press has some great lines, like this one: "Few stars traveled so far—she was born Anna Mae Bullock in a segregated Tennessee hospital and spent her latter years on a 260,000 square foot estate on Lake Zurich—and overcame so much."

How to remember her. Writing for Slate, Sam Adams argues that Turner did something remarkable and unexpected with the 2021 documentary Tina. "Rather than using the movie to orchestrate another comeback, Turner had chosen it as her venue to say farewell. In its final moments, the 81-year-old star told us that the film we were watching would be her last statement as a public figure." As the headline of Adams' piece emphasizes, "Tina Turner told us exactly how she wanted to be remembered." Watch the documentary, urges Adams.