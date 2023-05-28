At Her Alma Mater, Cheney Stresses Importance of Truth

Former US Rep. Liz Cheney implored new college graduates to not compromise when it comes to the truth, excoriating her House Republican colleagues for not doing enough to combat former President Donald Trump's lies that the 2020 election was stolen. In a commencement speech at Colorado College, the Wyoming Republican repeated her fierce criticisms of Trump but steered clear of talking about his 2024 reelection campaign or her own political future, the AP reports. Cheney, who graduated from the school in 1988, recalled being a political science student walking into a campus building where a Bible verse was inscribed above the entrance that read, "You shall know the truth and the truth shall make you free."

"I had to choose between lying and losing my position in House leadership," Cheney said Sunday in Colorado Springs, connecting her experiences as a student to her work in the House of Representatives. "As I spoke to my colleagues on my last morning as chair of the Republican Conference in May of 2021, I told them that if they wanted a leader who would lie, they should choose someone else." In three terms in office, Cheney rose to the No. 3 GOP leadership position in the House, a job she lost after voting to impeach Trump for the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol and then not relenting in her criticism of the former president.

Most students and parents in the audience applauded throughout Cheney's remarks, though some booed, per the AP. And some students opposing the choice of Cheney as speaker turned their chairs away from the stage as she spoke. She also encouraged more women to run for office. After leaving Congress and being replaced by a Trump-backed Republican who defeated her in last year's primary, Cheney was appointed to a professorship at the University of Virginia. Two of Cheney's five children as well as her mother are also graduates of Colorado College.