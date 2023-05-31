If your eyebrows raised at the recent news that Robert De Niro just became a father again at age 79, today's headlines on a fellow Godfather actor make him look like a spring chicken. A rep for Al Pacino, who just turned 83 last month, confirms to TMZ that he's expecting a child with 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah. This will be child No. 4 for Pacino, who shares 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia with actor Beverly D'Angelo, and 33-year-old daughter Julie with acting coach Jan Tarrant, per People.

Pacino and Alfallah have been linked for about a year, when they were spotted at a dinner together, though Page Six talked to sources at the time who said they'd started quietly dating earlier in the pandemic. One source told the outlet then that Alfallah is said to date "very rich older men," with Mick Jagger and billionaire Nicolas Berggruen among her exes. Page Six notes this will apparently be the first child for Alfallah, who's said to be about eight months pregnant. It's not clear how the most recent developments on De Niro and Pacino will affect their rankings in who's hotter. (Read more Al Pacino stories.)