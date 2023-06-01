House Debate Begins With Parties Blaming Each Other

Debt ceiling vote is scheduled to take place once lawmakers finish talking
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted May 31, 2023 7:35 PM CDT
Parties Blame Each Other as House Debates Debt Bill
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries leaves after talking to reporters Wednesday.   (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

The House opened debate on the deal to raise the nation's debt ceiling Wednesday evening, with leaders of both parties ripping the other. The bill was scheduled for a vote when debate is cut off. Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries praised his members for blocking "extreme MAGA Republican efforts to jam right-wing cuts down the throat of the American people," the New York Times reports. And he said it was Democrats who, in committee, ensured the bill was pushed through to the House floor. Jeffries told leaders of the chamber's majority party that "it appears you may have lost control of the floor of the House of Representatives."

GOP Rep. Garret Graves said the bill provides the largest spending cuts in US history, a claim Speaker Kevin McCarthy repeated several times when it was his turn. Even limiting the comparison to debt ceiling bills, the 2011 measure was rated at cutting $2.1 trillion in cuts, while this one slashes $1.3 trillion, the Times points out. McCarthy said President Biden kept stalling on negotiating with the speaker. "Tonight, we're going to give America hope," the Republican speaker said on the floor. If the bill passes the House, it will move to the Senate, which also be operating under the estimated June 5 deadline. (Read more debt ceiling stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X