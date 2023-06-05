Takeaways From Nikki Haley's CNN Town Hall

Nikki Haley took part in her own CNN town hall Sunday night, though her appearance doesn't appear to be getting anywhere near the attention of former President Trump's. Here are some of the takeaways from coverage of the former UN ambassador and South Carolina governor as she vies for the GOP nomination:

The tone: The forum was a "throwback to earlier, less combative times," writes Trip Gabriel in the New York Times. In fact, one of the Iowan audience members called her demeanor a "breath of fresh air," which drew applause. "But that also meant that there were few shoot-out-the-lights moments that could win Ms. Haley headlines and a new look from primary voters, who now face a growing field of Republicans who are in—or soon to enter—the race," writes Gabriel. She entered the town hall in the single digits in the polls, and it's unclear whether she did anything to change that narrative.