Driver's Fine for Speeding: $129K

The minimum fine for speeding in Finland is 6 euros. The maximum? That's a much different story, because Finland uses a progressive system pegged to a driver's wealth, explains Euro News. Which is how the very wealthy Anders Wiklof just received a fine of 121,000 euros, or about $129,000 American, per the AP. "I really regret the matter," said the businessman, who was stopped while driving on the Aland Islands, an autonomous part of the country. Roughly speaking, police say he was doing about 50mph in a 30mph zone. The penalty is calculated on a driver's income along with the seriousness of the speeding. Amazingly, Wiklof has previously paid fines of $102,000 and $68,000. (Read more Finland stories.)