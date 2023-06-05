Driver's Fine for Speeding: $129K

The problem here for Anders Wiklof is that he is wealthy and lives in Finland
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Jun 5, 2023 1:01 PM CDT
His Fine for Speeding: $129K
   (Getty / aijohn784)

The minimum fine for speeding in Finland is 6 euros. The maximum? That's a much different story, because Finland uses a progressive system pegged to a driver's wealth, explains Euro News. Which is how the very wealthy Anders Wiklof just received a fine of 121,000 euros, or about $129,000 American, per the AP. "I really regret the matter," said the businessman, who was stopped while driving on the Aland Islands, an autonomous part of the country. Roughly speaking, police say he was doing about 50mph in a 30mph zone. The penalty is calculated on a driver's income along with the seriousness of the speeding. Amazingly, Wiklof has previously paid fines of $102,000 and $68,000. (Read more Finland stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X