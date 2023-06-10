Trump Tells Georgia GOP This Is the 'Final Battle'

In his first public appearance since his indictment this week, former President Donald Trump on Saturday cast his legal fight and election campaign in apocalyptic terms. "This is the final battle," Trump told Georgia Republicans. "With you at my side, we will demolish the Deep State, we will expel the warmongers from our government." Trump listed globalists, Communists, "the fake news media," and the "sick political class" as groups that will be driven out, the New York Times reports. "We will defeat Joe Biden, and we will liberate America from these villains once and for all," he added.

Trump addressed delegates in Columbus, in a building that turned out mortars, guns, and cannons for the Confederate Army's use in the Civil War, for almost 90 minutes. Supporters booed and jeered when Trump mentioned Democrats. He called the 37-count indictment "ridiculous and baseless," per the BBC. Special counsel Jack Smith is "deranged," he said, and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is "a lunatic Marxist." Trump called the Justice Department "a sick nest of people that needs to be cleaned out immediately." He said the country is being run by "sinister forces."

The former president provided misleading accounts of the way he handled classified documents and the investigations into it, per USA Today. Kari Lake, who lost the Arizona election for governor, followed Trump to the microphone, saying 75 million armed Americans will defend him. "That's not a threat," she said, per Yahoo News. "That's a public service announcement." Trump was headed next to North Carolina to address the state Republican convention there. Both trips were scheduled before he was indicted. (North Carolina GOP censures senior senator over voting record.)