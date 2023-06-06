Tim Scott Braves The View, Gets Booed

Tim Scott braved The View Monday to discuss his presidential campaign, and the Republican senator got booed—though co-host Whoopi Goldberg had his back, in a way. The boos came when Scott, commenting on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' ongoing feud with Disney, said, "Disney and Ron have been in a combat zone over what I thought is the right issue, which is our young kids and what they are being indoctrinated with." As the audience made its displeasure clear, Goldberg jumped in, the Hill reports.

"No, no, no, not here," she said to the audience before turning to Scott to say, "I’m sorry, sir." She turned back to the audience to continue, "Do not boo; this is The View. We accept we don’t have to believe everything people say, but you cannot boo people here, please." Asked if governments should be intervening in corporate policy, Scott said only, "If people don’t like what’s happening with a corporation, stop shopping there."

Fox News reports things also got a bit heated between Scott and the hosts when he referenced co-host Sunny Hostin's past comments accusing him of not understanding systemic racism; at the time, she said, "One of the issues that Tim Scott has is that he seems to think, ‘Because I made it, everyone can make it.’ Ignoring, again, the fact that he’s the exception and not the rule. And until he’s the rule, then he can stop talking about systemic racism." Scott, who is Black, said that sends the message "that the only way for a young African-American kid to be successful in this country is to be the exception and not the rule. That’s a dangerous, offensive, disgusting message." (Read more Tim Scott 2024 stories.)