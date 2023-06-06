Another Breakup for Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift has come to the end of another romance, this one very brief. The singer was first spotted with Matty Healy, frontman for The 1975, in early May, shortly after her six-year relationship with Joe Alwyn ended, and Healy showed up at all three of her Nashville concerts and all three of her Philadelphia concerts during her ongoing Eras tour. But just about a month after it began, it's over for Swift and Healy, TMZ reports. "She had fun with him, but it was always casual," a source tells People.

Page Six's source is on the same page: "She will not be writing albums about this one. It was a summertime thing," says the source, who claims Swift was "let[ting] off some steam and [sowing] her oats" after a "stifling" relationship with Alwyn. The Healy split is not a breakup, the source says, "It’s a natural evolution of a fun little thing whose moment is over." But some fans speculated Swift might be missing Alwyn after an emotional moment during one of her recent concerts when her voice broke on a sad song, StyleCaster reports. Sources had previously claimed Alwyn was "distraught" over the Healy fling happening so quickly. (Read more Taylor Swift stories.)