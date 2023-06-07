2 More Infants Died on Boppy Loungers After Recall

Babies died in the 2 months immediately following the recall
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Jun 7, 2023 2:30 AM CDT
2 More Infants Died on Boppy Loungers After Recall
This photo released by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, shows, from left, the recalled Boppy Original Newborn Lounger, Boppy Preferred Newborn Lounger and Pottery Barn Kids Boppy Newborn Lounger.   (U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission via AP)

In the nearly two years since Boppy infant loungers were recalled due to infant deaths while using the product, two more babies have died. Both tragedies took place in the months immediately following the September 2021 recall: In October of that year, an infant was placed on the Boppy to sleep and died when they rolled under an adult pillow that was nearby; the following month, another baby was found dead in one of the loungers that had been placed on an adult bed with soft bedding, which is not safe for infant sleep, USA Today reports. The Consumer Product Safety Commission on Tuesday issued a renewed warning to parents and caregivers not to use the products, CNN reports.

Despite the recall, the products can still be purchased used on the secondary market; for example, the CPSC said an average of 1,000 loungers are found for sale on Facebook Marketplace each month. "We call on you to identify recalled and violative products and to prevent their listing by your users," the commissioners wrote in a letter to Mark Zuckerberg. "By allowing such products to be posted, you are putting Facebook Marketplace users at risk." Boppy loungers have so far been linked to 10 infant deaths. (Similar tragedies are also still linked to the recalled Fisher-Price Rock 'n Play.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X