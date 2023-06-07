2 More Infants Died on Boppy Loungers After Recall

In the nearly two years since Boppy infant loungers were recalled due to infant deaths while using the product, two more babies have died. Both tragedies took place in the months immediately following the September 2021 recall: In October of that year, an infant was placed on the Boppy to sleep and died when they rolled under an adult pillow that was nearby; the following month, another baby was found dead in one of the loungers that had been placed on an adult bed with soft bedding, which is not safe for infant sleep, USA Today reports. The Consumer Product Safety Commission on Tuesday issued a renewed warning to parents and caregivers not to use the products, CNN reports.

Despite the recall, the products can still be purchased used on the secondary market; for example, the CPSC said an average of 1,000 loungers are found for sale on Facebook Marketplace each month. "We call on you to identify recalled and violative products and to prevent their listing by your users," the commissioners wrote in a letter to Mark Zuckerberg. "By allowing such products to be posted, you are putting Facebook Marketplace users at risk." Boppy loungers have so far been linked to 10 infant deaths. (Similar tragedies are also still linked to the recalled Fisher-Price Rock 'n Play.)