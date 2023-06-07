Martha Stewart: You Can't Do Your Job Working From Home 2 Days a Week

Count Martha Stewart as another rich person who is not on board with the idea of remote work—even part time. Employees, she says in an interview with Footwear News magazine, "can’t possibly get everything done working three days a week in the office and two days remotely." She describes herself as being on a "rampage" to get workers back in the office, a move that's becoming increasingly popular as we get farther out from the lockdown days of the COVID pandemic, CNN reports, noting that many bank CEOs have asked workers to be back in the office five days a week. (As Today notes, even that might not be enough for Stewart, considering in 2021 she said she "couldn't work" with an employee who once told her, when she called him on a Sunday, that he couldn't fulfill her request at that moment.)

As for Stewart, she made this comparison when hypothesizing what could become of the US if remote work is allowed to continue: "Look at the success of France with their stupid … you know, off for August, blah blah blah. That’s not a very thriving country. Should America go down the drain because people don’t want to go back to work?" Muses Kady Ruth Ashcraft on Jezebel, "You know what France has? Legal abortions and a strong social safety net. Just something to think about, Martha!" And here's a sample reaction to Stewart's stance on remote work on Twitter: "Martha Stewart, who did prison from home, wants you to know she doesn't support you working from home." (Elon Musk has gone beyond Stewart, saying it's "morally wrong" to allow some people to work from home.)