In New York, Jodie Comer Stops Play, Saying She Can't Breathe

Ten minutes into a matinee performance of Prima Facie on Wednesday in New York City, Jodie Comer stopped the play. With Canadian wildfires causing the region's air to rank, at least briefly, among the world's worst, the star told the audience she couldn't breathe. A stage manager helped her offstage, Variety reports. The one-woman Broadway show later started over with Dani Arlington, Comer's understudy. The Tony Awards are scheduled to be held Sunday in New York and broadcast live. There's been no word about whether the awards show or other productions will be postponed because of the air quality, per Us Weekly. (Read more New York City stories.)