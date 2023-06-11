Here Are the Best Cities in America for a Staycation

Want to save your wallet this summer and hover closer to home for some R&R? Those contemplating a "staycation" might want to check out WalletHub's latest rankings, which lists which US cities are best for such homebound holidays. The site looked at more than 180 of the nation's largest cities using more than 40 metrics in three main categories: recreation, which looks at such factors as walking and biking scores, in addition to playgrounds, parks, hiking trails, and water parks per capita; food and entertainment, including the price of everything from bowling to cocktails, as well as casinos, museums, festivals, zoos, and arcades per capita; and rest and relaxation (e.g., the weather, as well as spas, salons, public beaches, and the like). Honolulu shoots to the top of the list, while California's Chula Vista takes up the rear. Read on to see how other cities fared:

Best Cities

Honolulu (No. 1 in "Recreation" category) Orlando (No. 1 in "Food & Entertainment" category) Las Vegas Tampa, Florida Salt Lake City Charleston, South Carolina Chicago San Diego Cincinnati New Orleans