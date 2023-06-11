Hundreds Hear ChatGPT Sermon, Sometimes Snickering

The artificial intelligence chatbot asked the believers in the fully packed St. Paul's church in the Bavarian town of Fuerth to rise from the pews and praise the Lord. The AP reports the ChatGPT chatbot, personified by an avatar of a bearded Black man on a huge screen above the altar, then began preaching to the more than 300 people who had shown up on Friday morning for an experimental Lutheran church service almost entirely generated by AI. "Dear friends, it is an honor for me to stand here and preach to you as the first artificial intelligence at this year's convention of Protestants in Germany," the avatar said with an expressionless face and monotonous voice. The 40-minute service—including the sermon, prayers, and music — was created by ChatGPT and Jonas Simmerlein, a theologian and philosopher from the University of Vienna.

“I told the artificial intelligence 'We are at the church congress, you are a preacher … what would a church service look like?'" Simmerlein said. He asked for Psalms to be included, as well as prayers and a blessing at the end. "You end up with a pretty solid church service," Simmerlein said, sounding almost surprised by the success of his experiment. The entire service was "led" by four different avatars on the screen—two young women and two young men. At times, the AI-generated avatar inadvertently drew laughter as when it used platitudes and told the churchgoers with a deadpan expression that in order "to keep our faith, we must pray and go to church regularly." Some people enthusiastically videotaped the event with their cell phones, while others looked on more critically and refused to speak along loudly during the Lord's Prayer.

Simmerlein said it is not his intention to replace religious leaders with artificial intelligence. Rather, he sees the use of AI as a way to help them with their everyday work in their congregations. "Artificial intelligence will increasingly take over our lives, in all its facets," Simmerlein said. "And that's why it's useful to learn to deal with it." However, the experimental church service also showed the limits to implementing artificial AI in church, or in religion. There was no real interaction between the believers and the chatbot, which wasn't able to respond to the laughter or other reactions as a human pastor would have been able to do. "The pastor is in the congregation, she lives with them, she buries the people, she knows them from the beginning," Simmerlein said. "Artificial intelligence cannot do that. It does not know the congregation." (Read more ChatGPT stories.)