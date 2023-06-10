Raffensperger Makes Suggestion to GOP Voters

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who was once asked by Donald Trump to "find" enough votes to keep him in the White House, made a request before the former president's arrival in the state Saturday. He wants his fellow Republican voters to "find leaders that are principled when they hold themselves up," Politico reports. That's what Raffensperger said he's going to do. Asked whether he'll vote for Trump if he becomes the 2024 GOP presidential nominee, Raffensperger repeated that he's "looking for someone that's a principled leader with integrity." He made the comments in an appearance on Fox News.

The party needs to put together "broad-based coalitions," he said. "That’s how you win and that’s how Republicans win not only in Georgia, but nationwide." The Republican didn't directly endorse the criminal indictment this week of Trump but said, "I support the rule of law." In a CNN town hall last month, Trump said he didn't regret pressing Raffensperger to add to his 2020 vote total, per WXIA. The former president said he told the secretary of state "you owe me votes because the election was rigged," though there's no evidence it was. Trump's trip to Georgia on Saturday was to address the state Republican convention. Raffensperger wasn't planning to attend. "For some reason the constitutional officers—statewide elected Republican officeholders—were not invited to the event," he said. (Read more Brad Raffensperger stories.)