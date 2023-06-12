His Attorney's Notes May Haunt Trump in Indictment

One thing that has crystallized over the last few days in the federal case against former President Trump: Prosecutors' key witness is Trump's own attorney. As the New York Times explains, attorney Evan Corcoran took copious notes as he worked with Trump—he first dictated them into his phone, then transcribed them onto paper. And those notes, along with Corcoran's forced testimony, have provided prosecutors with what amounts to a "road map to building their case," writes the Times' Maggie Haberman. Details:

No privilege? Such communication is usually protected under attorney-client privilege, but a judge ruled in March it doesn't apply here because prosecutors argued that "Corcoran's advice may have been used to further or cover up a crime," per Reuters. The significance of the ruling didn't become clear until the Trump indictment was unsealed on Friday.