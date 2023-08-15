Politics / Georgia indictment The Story of the Trump Indictment, in Numbers 91, for instance, is the total number of felonies he has now been charged with By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Aug 15, 2023 1:25 PM CDT Copied Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the South Carolina Statehouse, Jan. 28, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) The new indictment of Donald Trump out of Georgia is more sweeping than the previous cases against him. Here's a by-the-numbers view: 1: The number of trials expected in Georgia, despite multiple defendants. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis says she plans to try everyone at once, preferably in about six months, reports CBS News. 1.9: The new average number of felony charges per US president, according to Insider, which gets a little snarky with stats. Prior to Trump, the figure was 0. 4: The number of total indictments against the former president after the Georgia case. 8: The number of ways the Georgia defendants allegedly tried to obstruct the election, according to prosecutors in their sweeping narrative, including by creating a list of pro-Trump "alternate" electors and lying to state officials, per the New York Times. story continues below 10: The number of days Trump and the others have to voluntarily turn themselves in to Georgia authorities, per the Guardian. 13: The number of charges Trump himself faces in Georgia. 19: The number of defendants named, including Trump. Others include Rudy Giuliani and former chief of staff Mark Meadows. 20: The number of years Trump and the other defendants could get in prison if convicted of violating the state's RICO Act alone, a charge all of them face, per the Washington Post. Technically, Trump faces hundreds of years in jail because of the four indictments, though translating that into what might actually happen should he be convicted is, as Politico says, "complicated." The story digs into the possibilities. 30: The number of unindicted co-conspirators in the Georgia case, per NBC News. 41: The number of counts in the Georgia indictment. 91: The number of felonies Trump has now been charged with in his four indictments, per Axios. (Thus explaining the 1.9 figure above.) 161: The number of separate actions laid out in the Georgia indictment that prosecutors say crossed the line into criminal conspiracy, per the AP. 11,780: The number of votes Trump asked Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to "find" in order to tip the election in his favor. This is one of the 161 actions cited above, though Trump has defended his call. (One analyst agrees the call isn't as damning as suggested.)