Marlon Wayans Cited at Airport

Marlon Wayans has accused an airline of racism after he received a citation for disturbing the peace in a clash over luggage. The comedian and United Airlines agree the problem began Friday when an employee told Wayans at a gate at the Denver airport that he had too many bags to carry on, CNN reports. In a statement, the airline suggested that instead of letting the employee check one of his pieces of luggage, Wayans pushed past him and tried to board his flight. Officers were called to the gate, and Wayans was cited for disturbing the peace, Denver police said. He's to appear in court July 11, per USA Today.

Calling the encounter "the highest level of disrespect," Wayans wrote in Instagram posts that he was mistreated by United. "Black people (experience) all kinds of racism and classism," he posted. "I won't allow this. Over a bag?" He said he complied when the gate agent asked him to consolidate his bags. Wayans said he instead took an American Airlines flight to Kansas City, posting that he'd rather fly coach on another airline than first class on United. He apologized online to fans in Kansas City for missing shows scheduled for Friday night, per the AP. He posted that the issue isn't over yet. "I need answers," Wayans wrote. "This won’t stop until I get some apologies and there are changes." (Read more air travel stories.)