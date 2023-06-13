Bizarre Traffic Stop Involves One Cop Accusing Another

It must have looked for all the world like two police cars racing to a crime scene. Instead, it was one law enforcement officer trying to stop another for speeding. The strange scene unfolded in Orlando, Florida, where a deputy with the Seminole County Sheriff's Office says he spotted an Orlando Police Department SUV speeding but without emergency lights or a siren activated, reports USA Today. Bodycam footage from the deputy records the interaction after the police SUV finally stops. "What?" asks Orlando officer Alexander Shaouni as he steps out of his vehicle. "I am going into work, my man. Why are you trying to pull me over?"

The deputy responds: "Because you're going 80 in a 45." When the deputy asks for the officer's license, the latter says no, gets back into his vehicle, and drives away. Shaouni was later arrested and charged with speeding, reckless driving, resisting an officer, and felony fleeing from law enforcement, according to court records. He's also out of a job, at least temporarily. "Officer Shaouni has been relieved of duty pending the Seminole County Sheriff's criminal investigation and OPD's Internal Affairs investigation," says an OPD statement. The deputy says he had to drive more than 90mph to catch up with Shaouni, per WESH. (Read more weird crimes stories.)