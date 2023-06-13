Report: Depp Has His $1M Settlement From Heard

Amber Heard has paid $1 million to Johnny Depp, bringing an end to a legal battle that lasted longer than their marriage. Sources tell TMZ that the payment to Depp from Heard's insurance company went through this month. But the money won't be with the actor for long. The sources say Depp plans to donate the settlement to five charities, including the Make-A-Film Foundation, an organization similar to Make-A-Wish that helps sick children and teens create short films with well-known actors and directors.



-

Depp will also be making $200,000 donations to the Painted Turtle and Tetiaroa Society charities in honor of Paul Newman and Marlon Brando, and to the Red Feather and Amazonia Fund Alliance nonprofits, which help Indigenous communities protect their heritage, insiders say. Heard announced in December that she would settle the case instead of appealing the verdict in Depp's 2022 defamation case against her. The jury in that case awarded Depp $15 million, which was later reduced to around $10 million. Heard was awarded $2 million,

When she announced the settlement, Heard stressed that it was "not an act of concession," People reports. She said she was "exposed to a type of humiliation that I simply cannot re-live" during the Virginia trial. Heard, who now lives in Spain, will appear 69th Taormina Film Festival in Sicily later this month to promote her new movie, In the Fire, Deadline reports. This will be her first film promotion appearance since before the trial. (Read more Amber Heard stories.)