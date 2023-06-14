Elizabeth Holmes Balks at Paying Victims $250 a Month Post-Prison

Elizabeth Holmes shouldn't be made to pay those victimized by her crimes $250 per month in restitution after she leaves prison, her lawyers argued in a Monday court filing. The disgraced Theranos founder has "limited financial means" and won't be able to afford it, they write, per CNN. Holmes is jointly liable for the complete restitution amount of $452 million, along with Sunny Balwani, who was also convicted of fraud related to Theranos, CNBC reports. Balwani is required to pay $1,000 per month once he's released from prison. (Read more Elizabeth Holmes stories.)