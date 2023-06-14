Judge Sides With Carroll on Trump Town Hall Comments

A judge sided with E. Jean Carroll in her request to add Donald Trump's comments at a recent CNN town hall to her lawsuit against him. The judge ruled that Carroll can indeed amend her original defamation lawsuit against the former president to include the comments from the town hall, which was held one day after Trump was found liable for sexual abuse and defamation in Carroll's second lawsuit against him, the Hill reports. The first lawsuit, which she filed in 2019, has been pending while courts consider whether Trump is immune from liability since he made the comments that Carroll is suing about when he was president.

Carroll sued after Trump called her sexual assault allegations against him a "hoax" and a "con job," and that suit will be amended to include similar comments he made at the town hall. He called her a "whack job," said he didn't know her, and called her allegations against him "fake" and "made up," Axios reports. The judge also ruled that the question of Trump's immunity must be determined by the Justice Department no later than July 13 of this year. Meanwhile, of course, Trump on Tuesday pleaded not guilty in the classified documents case against him; if you're struggling to keep track of all his legal issues, Insider offers a rundown here. (Read more E. Jean Carroll stories.)