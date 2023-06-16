Schwarzenegger Says He Could Be Elected President, If Only

Assessing the 2024 field, Austrian-born actor says, 'Who is there?'
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Jun 16, 2023 5:15 PM CDT
Arnold Schwarzenegger talks at an event in January in Las Vegas.   (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)

The main obstacle between the Oval Office and Arnold Schwarzenegger, he says, is the Constitution. The actor doesn't consider the current competition to be a problem, the Independent reports. "I think the field was wide open in 2016. And I think the field is open right now," Schwarzenegger said, adding, "I mean, who is there? There is really not a person that can bring everyone together." The former Republican governor of California made the comments in an an interview on Who's Talking to Chris Wallace? that CNN has scheduled to run Friday night.

But Schwarzenegger was born in Austria, putting him out of compliance with the Constitution's requirement that a president be a "natural-born citizen" of the US. He immigrated to the US in 1968 and became a citizen in 1983. Still, Schwarzenegger said being elected president in 2024 is a pipe dream he thinks about, per the Hill. "Look, it's a no-brainer," he told the host. "I see so clearly how I could win that election." (Read more Arnold Schwarzenegger stories.)

