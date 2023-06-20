5 Young Women Prepping for Friend's Wedding Killed in Crash

The night before their friend's wedding, five young friends were out together in Minneapolis getting ready for the next day's celebration when a speeding driver ran a red light and rammed their car, killing all of them, police say. "These were individuals who had a bright future," said Dar Al Farooq Center's mosque director. "We're talking about the pearls. We're talking about the bright stars of our community." The center identified the victims as Sabiriin Ali, Sahra Gesaade, Salma Abdikadir, Sagal Hersi, and Siham Adam, Somali women and girls who were all between the ages of 17 and 20, CBS Minnesota reports. The son of a former Minnesota state representative was arrested Monday on suspicion of crashing into the victims' car, the Twin Cities Pioneer Press reports.

Derrick John Thompson, 27, faces murder charges, reports Fox News, which notes his father was expelled from the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party caucus in 2021 after allegedly falsely accusing a police officer of racial profiling and the publicizing of other past legal troubles. His son has his own history of legal troubles, including dozens of arrests and at least six convictions on various drug- and firearm-related crimes in Minnesota plus a hit-and-run conviction in California after a crash that caused life-altering injuries to the victim, who was in a coma for weeks afterward. (Read more Minneapolis stories.)