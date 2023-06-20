Delta Pilot Arrested at Scottish Airport

A Delta Air Lines pilot who was allegedly too drunk to fly was arrested just 35 minutes before a flight from Edinburgh to New York City was due to take off, authorities say. Scottish police say the 61-year-old man was arrested at the airport at 10am Friday on suspicion of violating the Railways and Transport Safety Act 2003, which bans pilots and other transport operators from working when they are over the legal limit for impairment, NBC reports. The law states that it is illegal to carry out an "activity which is ancillary to an aviation function" when impaired, per STV.

The pilot, identified by STV as Georgia resident Lawrence Russell Jr., appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court Monday and was remanded into custody pending another hearing within eight days. In a statement, Delta said the Friday flight was canceled "and customers were reaccommodated on other flights." The airline said it is assisting authorities with the investigation. (Read more Delta Air Lines stories.)