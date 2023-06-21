One Child Fatally Shoots Another in Kentucky Home

Police believe shooting was accidental
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Jun 21, 2023 1:30 AM CDT
5-Year-Old Fatally Shot by 7-Year-Old in Kentucky Home
Another tragic apparent accident ended with the death of a Kentucky 5-year-old. State police say a 7-year-old in the McKee home fatally shot the younger child. The children are believed to be siblings, LEX18 reports. Lifesaving measures were not successful, and the 5-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. "This is a tragedy whenever you experience something like this. There are no words to describe what this family is going through," a state trooper says. "It's always just a good reminder to make sure that your firearms are in a safe place and out of reach of children." The investigation is ongoing, WYMT reports. (Read more Kentucky stories.)

