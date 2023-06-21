Armie Hammer's Divorce Is Almost a Done Deal

Armie Hammer is almost a single man again. TMZ reports that legal documents show the 36-year-old Call Me by Your Name actor has reached a divorce settlement with estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers, nearly three years after she first filed to split. Details are scarce, other than that the arrangement centers on property issues, as well as spousal and child support. The AP notes that Hammer's attorney filed paperwork for the settlement Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court.

The deal now heads to a judge for a signature that would make it official. The settlement comes just a few weeks after prosecutors in LA County opted not to charge Hammer over a woman's allegations that he sexually assaulted her in 2017, noting there didn't seem to be enough evidence to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt. The accusations against Hammer from several women started emerging in 2021, which ended up tanking his career.

In February of this year, Hammer spoke out for the first time since that controversy, noting he wanted to "own my mistakes," per People. Chambers, for her part, told Elle the same month that "I support Armie through his journey and I always will." Chambers, now 40, had filed for divorce in 2020, before the sexual misconduct scandal broke, citing irreconcilable differences and asking for custody of the couple's two kids, 8-year-old Harper Grace and 6-year-old Ford. The couple were married in 2010, after dating for three years. (Read more Armie Hammer stories.)