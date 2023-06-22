MTG Argues With Boebert on House Floor

Tension over competing impeachment resolutions comes to a head
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Jun 22, 2023 1:00 AM CDT
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., left, and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., right, scream "Build the Wall" as President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Washington.   (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool via AP)

Things got heated between Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert on the House floor Wednesday after a move Boebert made to push her own resolution to impeach President Biden ahead of Greene's competing resolution. Three sources tell the Daily Beast Greene accused Boebert of "copying" Greene's articles of impeachment after Greene asked her to cosponsor them, to which Boebert replied that she hadn't even read them. One source says they heard Greene tell Boebert, "I’ve donated to you, I’ve defended you. But you’ve been nothing but a little b---- to me." The other two concur that the b-word was used. Boebert reportedly then shrugged and said, "OK, Marjorie, we're through" and turned away as Greene responded, "We were never together."

Afterward, Boebert reacted to the exchange to a CNN congressional correspondent, saying, "Like I said, I'm not in middle school." Greene, for her part, asked to comment on the story, called it "impressively correct." She also said of Boebert, "Imitation is the greatest form of flattery." The two MAGA firebrands once had a "warm" relationship, per the Daily Beast, but things have been getting increasingly tense between them for months. The latest issue has to do with their competing pushes to impeach Biden, both of them seen as longshots, at least right now. In a surprise move, Boebert used a procedural tool to force a vote on hers within days, a move Greene did not make for hers and which apparently upset Greene. In the end, the AP reports, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy negotiated a deal with Boebert to put off a vote for now. (Read more Marjorie Taylor Greene stories.)

