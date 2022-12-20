After a Boebert Potshot, Greene Fires Back

They are two high-profile congresswomen on the right who might be mistaken for what Politico calls "MAGA twins" from a distance. But friction between Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Lauren Boebert of Colorado has spilled into public in a big way in recent days. It began when Boebert was asked whether she is on board with Greene's support of Kevin McCarthy to be the next House speaker. “I’ve been aligned with Marjorie and accused of believing a lot of the things that she believes in,” Boebert said. “I don’t believe in this just like I don’t believe in ... Jewish space lasers." The latter is a shot at a widely ridiculed conspiracy theory (the lasers were supposedly causing California wildfires) that Greene once floated on Facebook, per Insider.

Greene quickly fired back in a heated Twitter thread. “I’ve supported and donated to Lauren Boebert. President Trump has supported and donated to Lauren Boebert. Kevin McCarthy has supported and donated to Lauren Boebert. She just barely came through by 500 votes,” Greene wrote, referring to her colleague's close reelection victory. “She gladly takes our $$$ but when she’s been asked: Lauren refuses to endorse President Trump, she refuses to support Kevin McCarthy, and she childishly threw me under the bus for a cheap sound bite.” Greene also accused Boebert of taking part in "high school drama."

The Politico story adds that such friction goes back to at least April, when the pair got into an argument at a House Freedom Caucus forum over Greene's attendance at a white nationalist rally. "Their confrontation grew so heated that at least one onlooker feared the Greene-Boebert back-and-forth might escalate beyond the verbal cage match had another board member not stepped in to de-escalate," per the story, which adds that Boebert "detests" being linked to Greene. The Colorado congresswoman has not responded to the Greene criticism. The Daily Beast notes that both women, seated near other, famously heckled President Biden during his State of the Union speech earlier this year. (Read more Marjorie Taylor Greene stories.)