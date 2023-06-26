Trump Leads by Even More in Latest Poll

Multiple indictments , pending investigations , and being found liable of sex abuse and defamation in a civil suit apparently can't keep him down: Donald Trump is even more in the lead in a new NBC News poll of 2024 presidential candidates. Per the Hill , Trump was the No. 1 pick of 51% of Republican primary voters. In second place was Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis with 22%—that's nine points down from his April position, while Trump is five points up. Next up were Mike Pence (7%) and Chris Christie (5%); all other GOP candidates got 4% or less. Matched up with President Biden in a hypothetical election, the poll found Trump got 45% support to Biden's 49%, Fox News reports.

When asked whether Trump should continue leading the Republican party, 49% of GOP voters said yes. Another 29% said the party needs a new leader "with better personal behavior and a different approach," while 21% said Trump was a good president but should now pass the torch. Notably, however, while a CNN poll released last week still found Trump at the head of the pack, it found he'd dropped from 53% in a May poll to 47%. That poll found DeSantis in second place with 26% and Pence in third with 9%. It also found Trump's favorability rating among Republicans had dropped from 77% in May to 67%. (Read more Trump 2024 stories.)