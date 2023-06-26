Trump Leads by Even More in Latest Poll

He leads Republican presidential candidates, with 51%
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Jun 26, 2023 12:40 AM CDT
Trump's Lead Goes Up in Latest Poll
Former President Donald Trump speaks during the Oakland County Republican Party's Lincoln Day Dinner, Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Novi, Mich.   (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Multiple indictments, pending investigations, and being found liable of sex abuse and defamation in a civil suit apparently can't keep him down: Donald Trump is even more in the lead in a new NBC News poll of 2024 presidential candidates. Per the Hill, Trump was the No. 1 pick of 51% of Republican primary voters. In second place was Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis with 22%—that's nine points down from his April position, while Trump is five points up. Next up were Mike Pence (7%) and Chris Christie (5%); all other GOP candidates got 4% or less. Matched up with President Biden in a hypothetical election, the poll found Trump got 45% support to Biden's 49%, Fox News reports.

story continues below

When asked whether Trump should continue leading the Republican party, 49% of GOP voters said yes. Another 29% said the party needs a new leader "with better personal behavior and a different approach," while 21% said Trump was a good president but should now pass the torch. Notably, however, while a CNN poll released last week still found Trump at the head of the pack, it found he'd dropped from 53% in a May poll to 47%. That poll found DeSantis in second place with 26% and Pence in third with 9%. It also found Trump's favorability rating among Republicans had dropped from 77% in May to 67%. (Read more Trump 2024 stories.)

