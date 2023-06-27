Source: Netflix Won't Pay Out Unless Harry, Meghan Produce

The bad press continues for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex following the termination of their podcast deal with Spotify . Now it's Jeremy Zimmer, chief executive of the United Talent Agency, who reportedly slammed Meghan Markle, according to a report from Semafor also cited by the Guardian . "Turns out Meghan Markle was not a great audio talent, or necessarily any kind of talent," he reportedly said during a discussion of the role of celebrities in podcasting at the Cannes Lions advertising festival. "And, you know, just because you're famous doesn't make you great at something."

Meanwhile, this week's Royalist at the Daily Beast has a report, citing British tabloid the Sun on Sunday, regarding the Sussexes' other big media deal. They're still owed about half of the deal for more than $100 million they made with Netflix, and the tabloid says that the industry source it spoke to claims "they will get the rest only if they produce content of real interest." So far, they've produced last year's Harry & Meghan documentary. Multiple reports out in recent days claim that while the couple has had a lot of ideas about various Hollywood projects, not many seem likely to come to fruition. The Wall Street Journal even went so far as to call the couple "a Hollywood flop." (Read more Meghan Markle stories.)