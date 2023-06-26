"From the second he sits his hairless little booty and backward legs on your lap, you feel his warm, huggable power to change the meaning of the word 'ugly.'" The hairless booty in question belongs to a pooch named Scooter, and the description comes via a judge in the World's Ugliest Dog contest who helped wee Scooter win the perhaps-dubious title. As NPR reports, Scooter is a nearly bald 7-year-old Chinese crested (a breed that seems to be quite successful at the contest) with aforementioned reversed hind legs, and a tongue that doesn't quite pack itself all the way into his mouth. But he does have the rather extraordinary ability to walk upright on his front legs.