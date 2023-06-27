Arrest Made in Murder of Couple Marking 50 Years

Woman's mother, 97, also was killed in attack in Newton
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Jun 27, 2023 2:08 PM CDT
Couple Was Killed on Day They Were to Renew Vows
An investigator walks out of a home along Broadway Street, Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Newton, Mass.   (Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via AP)

Police near Boston have made an arrest and identified the three victims beaten and stabbed to death in a triple homicide. Those killed in Newton were 73-year-old Gilda "Jill" D'Amore; D'Amore's 74-year-old husband, Bruno; and D'Amore's 97-year-old mother, Lucia Arpino, reports WCVB. The D'Amores were celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary and were to have renewed their wedding vows on the day they were murdered, per NBC Boston. Authorities arrested 41-year-old Christopher Ferguson, who has been charged with murder. It appears to have been a random atack.

"At this time, we know of no established connection between the family members and Mr. Ferguson," said Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan. Authorities say they matched a bloody footprint to Ferguson, who lives in the neighborhood, per WBUR. A neighbor's surveillance video also shows a shirtless, shoeless man walking with a stagger at the house early Sunday morning, and police say they recognized him as Ferguson. Ryan described scenes of a struggle in the house, with police collecting a knife and a bloody paperweight from the home as evidence. The D'Amores were supposed to renew their vows Sunday at their local Catholic Church, and their bodies were discovered after they failed to show up. (Read more Boston stories.)

