Kamala Harris Hits a New Low for VPs

Vice President Kamala Harris has said she intends to run as President Biden's running mate in 2024, but nearly half of all Americans apparently would prefer she wouldn't. As the Hill reports, Harris' favorability numbers are in a record-low tank, with 49% of respondents to an NBC poll saying they have a negative opinion of the veep. While 32% of respondents view Harris favorably, the poll outcome gives her a net rating of -17, which clocks in at the lowest in the history of the poll. For comparison, the same poll clocked Mike Pence at 38% negative and 34% positive in late 2019.

"[It] shouldn't surprise anyone that there is going to be a different filter and a different focus put on the first woman to ever be Vice President of the United States, particularly a woman of color," Democratic strategist Cornell Belcher tells Axios, adding that VPs' favorability normally reflect that of the presidents they serve; Biden has a 53.1% disapproval rate, while 41.9% of Americans approve of him, per FiveThirtyEight. To wit, FiveThirtyEight also pegs Harris with a 53.2% disapproval rate, with 41.5% approving of the job she's doing. With its eye on re-election, the Biden administration is looking to bump up Harris' numbers by trotting her out at campaign events and emphasizing her policies and achievements. The poll ran from June 16 to June 20, with a 3.1% margin of error, notes the Hill. (Read more Kamala Harris stories.)