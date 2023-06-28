Hospitalized Madonna Postpones Tour

With Madonna in a New York hospital recovering from what her manager called a "serious bacterial infection," the singer's upcoming world tour has been postponed. Guy Oseary posted on Instagram that Madonna, 64, developed the infection Saturday, USA Today reports, which put her in intensive care for several days. He said that her health is improving and that a full recovery is expected. Still, Oseary wrote, "At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour."

The Celebration World Tour was to launch July 15 in Vancouver to mark the 40th anniversary of Madonna's breakout single, Holiday, and the career it touched off. She has 84 arena and stadium shows planned in the US and Europe. Knee and hip injuries forced cancelations of some shows during her 2019-20 tour, per the BBC; she had hip replacement surgery in late 2020, per People. A revised schedule will be announced soon, Oseary said. When Madonna announced the greatest-hits tour in January, she said, "I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for." (Madonna's brother Anthony died earlier this year.)